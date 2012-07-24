The casual consumer of news hears it all the time and not just from Democratic pundits. Reporters, pundits, and concern trolls in the media fret that Romney has had to move too far right. He’s just too conservative.

These same people never stop to examine Barack Obama. Between the two, Barack Obama has repeatedly surrounded himself with people who actually don’t much care for the United States. Writing that may anger people, but it is actual, factual, fact.

Instead of considering if Mitt Romney is too far to the right, perhaps we should consider if Barack Obama is too far to the left.

Barack Obama notes in his fictionalized autobiography that everyone bought and no one read that Frank Marshall Davis was an influence in his life. The Obama campaign disputes how much of an influence Davis was, but he had enough of an impact that Obama took time in Chicago to visit places Davis lived.

Davis was an activist communist and friend of Obama’s grandfather.

Barack Obama left Hawaii, went to Chicago, and sat in Jeremiah Wright’s church for 20 years. Among other things, Jeremiah Wright mouthed off from the pulpit about the “U.S. of KKK A”.

When he got his jump start into the major political arena, Barack Obama held a fundraiser in the living room of terrorists who had tried to kill police officers and blow up the Pentagon.

In fact, one of the terrorists, Bill Ayers, told the New York Times

â€I donâ€™t regret setting bombs,â€ Bill Ayers said. â€I feel we didnâ€™t do enough.â€

Ironically, the quote was published the morning of September 11, 2001 [editor's note: re-written to make clear Ayers's quote was published that day, but not given in response to what happened that day. Total, but ironic coincidence]

During Barack Obama’s political career in Chicago, he headlined an event for the Democratic Socialists of America and joined the communist rooted New Party in Chicago as a way to get leverage on the ballot.

In the White House he appointed Van Jones, a self-described communist and Kevin Jennings who has his own far-left outside the mainstream issues.

And now out on the campaign trail, Barack Obama is peddling grade school Marxism in the name of fairness.

The left may keep up the drumbeat on Mitt Romney’s conservatism, but I’d like to think some Super PAC somewhere will make sure the public knows what the media won’t tell them â€” Barack Obama has spent a lot of time surrounded by people who hold the founding ideals of this country in contempt.

It is an inconvenient fact “reasonable” people are not supposed to discuss, but it also happens to be true.