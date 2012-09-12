Mitt Romney Should Raise These Questions
Mitt Romney is in a difficult position. On September 11, 2012, radical Islamists stormed the American Embassy in Cairo, tore down and burned the American flag, and hoisted a black flag associated with Al Qaeda. In Libya, radical Islamists did the same,...
Mitt Romney is in a difficult position. On September 11, 2012, radical Islamists stormed the American Embassy in Cairo, tore down and burned the American flag, and hoisted a black flag associated with Al Qaeda. In Libya, radical Islamists did the same, but also set the embassy on fire, fired rockets, and killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens and at least three other State Department employees. The | Read More »