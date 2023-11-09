Ingredients:

18 pieces frozen Yeast Rolls ( see notes )

3 ounces Cook-n-Serve Butterscotch Pudding

½ cup Butter

½ cup chopped Pecans

¾ cup Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

Directions:

Liberally grease a bundt pan. Cut yeast rolls into quarters. (Allowing them to sit for 15-20 minutes to soften will make it easier to cut) Spread the yeast rolls evenly around the bottom of the bundt pan. Sprinkle pudding over the yeast rolls. Melt butter. Combine brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans with melted butter. Pour the butter mixture evenly over the rolls. Set the bundt pan in the oven to rise overnight. Next morning, turn the oven on to 350 degrees. Do not remove the bundt pan. Bake, through the pre-heat stage, 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Notes: Yeast rolls (such as Rich's Yeast Rolls) typically come in a bag of 36. Occasionally, they will be in a bag of 18, which is the size needed.

Brown sugar may be upped to a total of one cup if desired.