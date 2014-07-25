Moral Clarity at the Border for 07/25/2014
Dr. Russell D. Moore of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and Ronnie Floyd, the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, have added some much needed moral clarity to the crisis at the border. They ha
Dr. Russell D. Moore of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and Ronnie Floyd, the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, have added some much needed moral clarity to the crisis at the border.
They have gone to our southern border and seen what is not just a national security problem, but a humanitarian crisis. Ronnie Floyd notes tha ...
Updated: Fri Jul 25, 2014