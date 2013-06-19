Moral Vacancy at Georgia Right to Life
“As far as I am concerned, Georgia Right to Life has now become the Westboro Baptist Church of the pro-life movement Instead of saving souls, they’d rather stone those who are trying to save souls. We need a new pro-life group in Georgia.&#...
“As far as I am concerned, Georgia Right to Life has now become the Westboro Baptist Church of the pro-life movement Instead of saving souls, they’d rather stone those who are trying to save souls. We need a new pro-life group in Georgia.” The United States House of Representatives passed legislation on Tuesday evening that would prohibit abortions in the United States after 20 weeks | Read More »