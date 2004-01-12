Well, I got to court this morning and my guy never showed. So, he got a bench warrant. I came back to the office and about ten minutes later got a call that he had showed up and I needed to come back.

So, I go over the the courthouse and was informed that my guy had been taken into custody. I waited forever and the judge said she had an eye doctor's appointment and all the attorneys would have to come back at 1pm. Thanks for telling us judge.

So, now I have grabbed a quick bite to eat and I'm headed back to court.

Blogging will commence at some point.