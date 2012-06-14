I have repeatedly bemoaned the Republicans (and Democrats) for not doing enough to cut spending. Sixteen trillion dollars in debt and rising. Trillion dollar deficits. Billions of dollars spent every day.

Well, the incredibly resourceful Club for Growth is out with another look at the GOP and Democrats’ commitment to cutting spending this morning, and it isnâ€™t pretty.

The Club has compiled a mini-scorecard of clean spending cut amendments from appropriations bills recently considered in the House. What they have found is, yet again, depressing.

Only 20 members of the House have voted for every amendment to cut spending. All are Republicans.

50 members of the House have voted against every amendment to cut spending. 49 are Democrats. One is a Republican (Bonner).

The average Republican voted for spending cuts 59% of the time. (Republican Freshman are only slightly better at 60%.)

The average Democrat voted for spending cuts 6% of the time.

The nine Republicans, including four freshmen, who have least often voted to cut spending are: Bonner 0%, Meehan 4%, LaTourette 4%, Bass 4%, Simpson 4%, Lucas 4%, King, P. 4%, Grimm 4%, and Dold 4%

The eight Democrats who have most often voted to cut spending are: Matheson 32%, Rush 31%, Kucinich 30%, Polis 28%, Cooper 20%, McIntyre 17%, Velazquez 17%, and Honda 17%

We expect the Democrats to vote against spending cuts. Shame on the Republicans who joined them.

View the scorecard by clicking here â€“ the Club tells me they will continue to update it as appropriations bills are passed, so all of us should take a look at it periodically to check up on how both parties are doing:http://www.ClubForGrowth.org/spendingcutscorecard