Professor Bainbridge has thoughts on Joe vs. National Review.

I do have to give Joe, Mark Shea, and others credit. It is important to call to task organizations and people when we perceive their drift so as to ensure that those organizations and persons carefully examine where they are heading. If they continue to drift, so be it. I think they tend to do serious self examination and come back into the fold (though I don't know that National Review has drifted other than into some pessimism on the chances of gay marriage and open borders).

In any event, that is why I don't mind too much the conservative criticism of the Bush administration. We should hold them accountable and call for them to return to the conservative fold.