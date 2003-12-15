This is a comment from over at Governor Dean's blog. I think it captures what I was saying earlier -- his supporters didn't think Saddam was a big deal anyway, so why should his capture hurt Dean.

This momentous event does not detract from the general principle that the Iraqi nation did not present an imminent threat against our country in March of 2003.

While this may be an event that will elicit an emotional response from millions of voters today, I believe that a clear, strong message of consistency with our core principles will be effective in retaining and expanding support of our great candidacy!