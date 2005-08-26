The Telgraph has up the details now.

Bibb County commissioners declined Friday morning to sign off on an agreement that details the flow of millions in federal money to the City of Macon's work force development programs.

Commissioners said they either want more power to appoint work force board members and control spending or they want to be relieved of liabilities in the contract.

As it stands now, Macon Mayor Jack Ellis holds that power and, as commissioner Joe Allen said, "I can't vote for something that's going to give the mayor that kind of power."

The effect of this decision wasn't immediately clear, but work force office director Lori Howard said it won't affect funding for work force programs geared to train out-of-work residents. Georgia Department of Labor officials have been contacted for confirmation.

However, the real fireworks took place after the meeting. Allen said Ellis called him after the vote, called him a bigot and threatened to "kick my a--."