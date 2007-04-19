More on Emma
The Daily Report has more. Also, here is Judge Parrott's original order denying the adoption of Emma by Hadaway.
A few things to point out:
The Wilkinson County Court system previous had given custody of Emma to Hadaway in accordance with Emma's natural mother's wishes. When Judge Parrott denied the adoption, he also set aside the previous lawful finding that custody should go to Ms. Hadaway based on the natural mother's wishes of what was in the best interests of the child.
In going to Bibb County, Hadaway failed to appeal Judge Parrott's ruling, which she probably should have done.
Parrott does make a valid argument that it probably is not in the best interests of the child to be raised in that environment in a place like Wilkinson County due to a host of factors. That may sound bad, but it is Wilkinson County we're talking about.
I get the impression from reading his opinion that he started from the premise of no adoption because Hadaway is gay and then circled the law wagons around that -- including citing Florida law.
The Bibb County Court, at worst, moved the clock back to July, 2006, when the Wilkinson County Court agreed that Emma being with Ms. Hadaway is in the best interests of the child.