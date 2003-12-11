Jimmy Carter apparently thinks that appointing Zell Miller to the U.S. Senate was a mistake. Thanks to Little Green Footballs for the link.

Carter says that "[Zell] has really betrayed all the basic principles that I thought he and I and others shared."

So let's see -- apparently Zell is suppose to support coddling despots, negotiating with terrorists, allowing rampant inflation, and supporting anti-semitism. Yeah, Jimmy, I'm sure Zell is down with that.

[Disclosure: I represent Stroud & Hall, Zell's publisher.]