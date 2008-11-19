We are in the process of putting some questions out that we hope each of the candidates for RNC Chair will answer. I've already raised some questions about Michael Steele, particularly regarding his time with the Republican Leadership Council and his stance on abortion. I've had a lot of people call me since that posting â€” mostly people who like Michael Steele and a few people who don't. There is one thing they all have in common. They do not question his commitment to life issues. Whether they like him or not, they say there is no room to question Steele on the life issue.1 That's great news. Also, on the issue of the Republican Leadership Council, I'm reliably told Steele left the RLC after the group began challenging Republicans in primaries. He touches on that in an interview today with the Washington Times.

But he said he would like to see the Supreme Court overturn the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationally. Almost all religious conservatives regard the federal constitutional protection of the unborn as a moral obligation. He also said he has high regards for Club for Growth President Pat Toomey, a former Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, and does not see him or the club as representing the "extreme, far right." Critics of Mr. Steele have said he has made disparaging remarks about both Mr. Toomey and the club. Mr. Steele did acknowledge, however, that he disagrees with the club's practice of endorsing candidates in primary contests. He said he also disagrees with the RLC's endorsing in primaries.