Let's just say the Americans at the prison decided to kill the Iraqis. They would have put a bullet in their heads.

It would have been fast and lethal.

Have you seen the tape of the Berg execution? I have not. I know people who have. How did he die?

They shoved him over from a kneeling position. They pulled out a knife. They sawed his head off slowly while he screamed with every stroke.

Don't talk to me about the prisoner abuse "scandal" any more. The real scandal is why we have not thus far unleashed hell. George, get to it.