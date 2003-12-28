This iPod has been great fun to play with. It is so simple to use. It's very easy to learn and very intuitive. The songs download lightening fast. The screen is very clear. There are no moving parts. There is a wheel that you move your finger around to scroll up and down and control the volume.

Microsoft and the PC companies may make computers for people that are utilitarian, but Apple makes computers for people.

Between Panther and iPod, I am well pleased with Apple. You can tell they do things that, while not necessarily logical, are done knowing how people will use the product. Everything is very simple. You can forget the machine exists and just fall for the experience.

It's awesome.