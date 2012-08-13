In USA Today, Instapundit Glenn Reynolds quotes Iowahawk: “Paul Ryan represents Obama’s most horrifying nightmare: Math.”

Let me break the math down for you.

If Barack Obama gets his way and raises taxes on everyone making $250,000.00 a year or more, the amount of money he brings in will not close his own budget deficit. Nevermind the national debt â€” he won’t close this year’s budget deficit.

In fact, if we get the Democrats’ their wet dream of tax policy and take 100% of all annual income of everyone making $250,000.00 a year or more, we still won’t close Barack Obama’s budget deficit.

So what do we cut? What do we do? That’s the genius of the Paul Ryan pick. He forces the Democrats to confront the reality of their policies, not just their bumper sticker demagoguery packed in grade school marxist rhetoric about fair shares and the rich.

The Democrats are, right now, winning the votes of people in the middle class though their policies are screwing the middle class. Once you point out the very simple, very understandable math, suddenly the middle class realizes the Democrats are coming for them next.

Oh, and Steny Hoyer, the House Democratic Whip, already said as much.