Jim Wooten takes on the voter ID bill with facts, not scare tactics.

Fully 80 percent of Georgians are satisfied with a photo ID voting requirement %u2014 and, in truth, getting state-issued photo IDs for those who don't already have them is nothing more than a civic club or voter-registration group project. As of February, 6,675,100 voting-age Georgians had either a driver's license or a state-issued photo ID. That's 2,260,437 more than were on the state's voter registration rolls.

Wooten also adds this important tidbit:

Atlanta attorney Harry W. MacDougald, a Republican member of the Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections, testified during the legislative debate. "Our experience in Fulton County is typical of the problem and illustrates why a photo ID requirement is a good idea," he said. "We received 2,456 voter registration applications that appear to be entirely fraudulent."

Those were discovered because the board sent letters to 8,112 applicants whose registration forms had missing information. Of those, the board got only 55 responses. "That is a response rate of 0.678 percent," MacDougald said. "That is a non-response rate of 99.32 percent. Thus, almost all of them were bogus."

Between the primary and general election last year, Fulton got 45,907 new registrations. When precinct cards were mailed to addresses just provided, 3,071 were returned as undeliverable. Of those, 921 people actually voted in November.

Another Republican member, Atlanta attorney J. Randolph Evans, argued that because Georgia's electronic voting system provides no audit trail, the implications of voter fraud are even more serious. "Once the 'cast ballot' button is touched, the ballot is transmitted into a collective pool without a trace."