RedState Morning Briefing

August 1, 2012

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The RedState Gathering starts tomorrow â€” well really Friday morning. Ted Cruz of Texas will kick us off Friday and Governor Rick Scott is going to join us for a cruise down the St. Johns River that evening.

There is still time to register. Go to www.redstategathering.com if you are interested. In the meantime, on Twitter we’re using the hashtag #RSG12.

Here now is the complete and final RedState Gathering 2012 agenda. Oh, and if you come, you might just get a sneak peek at a redesign of RedState coming very soon.

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It turned into an atrociously nasty runoff. The same crew who failed Governor Rick Perryâ€™s Presidential bid has now also sunk David Dewhurstâ€™s bid for the Senate and spent tens of millions of dollars in the process. Along the way they damaged Governor Perryâ€™s credibility with the tea party and picked every scab possible to make Ted Cruzâ€™s election as painful as possible.

Who knows â€” maybe theyâ€™ll cut Dewhurst a deal on a gubernatorial bid in two years.

Despite all the barbs and lies and dirty tricks, including phone calls to Cruz voters during yesterdayâ€™s primary telling them to vote today, Ted Cruz won.

It is a very satisfying victory. Ted has spoken at every RedState Gathering and will be the first speaker at this yearâ€™s Gathering too. He will make a fine Senator.

A lot of people are going to give lots of credit to lots of people for Ted Cruzâ€™s win. Success has many fathers. A lot of people will also make a lot of wild claims about what it means for the GOP and its supposed radical drift right â€” a drift right that in 2010 saw it pick up more electoral victories than any time since the late 1800?s.

One thing a lot of people will fail to comment on is that the Tea Party victories of 2010 have morphed into anti-establishment victories in 2012. On both the left and right, the base hates its leaders. It has moved beyond distrust to contempt.

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What happens when you combine the Budget Control Act of 2011 with huge mandatory cuts in the defense budget? Lots of layoffs and unemployment, thatâ€™s what. And what happens â€“ or is supposed to happen â€“ when mass layoffs occur? According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, there is supposed to be a 60-day notice of the impending layoffs. And herein lies the problemâ€¦for Barack Obama.

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Well, your ability to guess why the Murray Energy Corporation today announced that it is closing a mine in Brilliant, Ohio will be largely dependent on whether you rely on local news or not. If youâ€™re just paying attention to local newsâ€¦ you wonâ€™t be told at all why a coal mine that employed 239 people at its peak laid off 24 of its remaining 56 employees today, with the remaining to be (hopefully) integrated into the company elsewhere; in fact, you wonâ€™t even be told that the mine employed that many people directly. But if you go to the companyâ€™s own press releaseâ€¦ yeah. Thatâ€™s a different story.

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