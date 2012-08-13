RedState Morning Briefing

August 13, 2012

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Saturday on Twitter, my buddy Tom Crowe summed up what the two Presidential campaigns are all about:

So #2012election comes down to GOP: “We trust you.” vs. Dems: “Trust us.”

This should not be a hard sell.

Americans remain pessimistic about the economy and future.

The news continues to be bad.

And in Barack Obamaâ€™s America, it is no longer enough to work hard to succeed. You also have to make a campaign donation to Obama for America.

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I expected Mitt Romney to pick Bob McDonnell as his running mate. Iâ€™ve said repeatedly that my two choices were either Bobby Jindal or Paul Ryan, but I expected Bob McDonnell. Iâ€™m delighted I got who I wanted and not who I expected. Paul Ryan is a daring choice.

Iâ€™ve talked to a lot of Republicans over the weekend and 48 hours after Paul Ryan stepped out at the USS Wisconsin to become Mitt Romneyâ€™s running mate, there is a rumbling of nervous excitement, but also some serious worry. There is a pretty clear consensus that Paul Ryan as the veep pick was actually a dangerous and very risky pick signaling Romneyâ€™s internal polling might not be so great in swing states. At the same time, everyone largely acknowledges that there is, in the greater risk of the pick, a greater reward if the Romney-Ryan ticket wins.

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Last week Charles Krauthammer wrote a column that I consider one of his best in quite a while, titled â€œThe case against re-election.â€ In it, he examined Obamaâ€™s failed programs and legislation and the potential campaign strategy for Mitt Romney. Krauthammerâ€™s most important point focused on how important it is for Mitt Romney â€“ and now Paul Ryan â€“ to campaign against Obama on ideological grounds.

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To borrow a phrase from President Reagan, there they go again.

As soon as Mitt Romney announced Congressman Paul Ryan as his vice presidential running mate the Democrats again started with their debunked and discredited MediScare campaign. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee called Ryan â€œthe architect of the Republican plan to kill Medicareâ€ in a fundraising message sent by DCCC Executive Director Robby Mook. A false charge that the left-leaning Politifact called the 2011 â€œlie of the year.â€

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Despite throwing 400,000 foot soldiers into the effort to re-elect Barack Obama, union bosses are apparently still seething at the DNCâ€™s decision to hold its convention in a [gasp!] Right-to-Work state.

Last year, when the DNC announced that it would be holding its convention in Charlotte, North Carolinaâ€”the least unionized state in the nation (in a stadium built by non-union labor!)â€”several unions claimed they would be boycotting the convention.

The boycott, according to USA Today, is hampering the DNCâ€™s fundraising efforts.

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At this writing, Shell Oil is awaiting final permits from the Department of the Interior and EPA to drill two of five wells in the Arctic Ocean offshore Alaska that were originally planned for 2012. Later than normal breakup of pack ice also caused Shell some delays.

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