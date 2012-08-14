RedState Morning Briefing

August 14, 2012

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Itâ€™s time Wisconsin. Heck, it has been a long time coming.

Today, please go vote for Mark Neumann for the United States Senate. Polls in Wisconsin have the race incredibly close.

There is a real chance for Wisconsin to send a man to the Senate who will join Ted Cruz, Richard Mourdock, Deb Fischer, and the conservatives already there to bring back fiscal sanity to Washington.

Eric Hovde would not be going to Washington, he would be returning home. No man goes home and storms his own castle. Eric Hovde would protect the same policies Washington has churned out that have helped make him a very rich man.

Tommy Thompson still holds on the glory days of school reform, but has, out of office and in the Bush Administration, been a proponent of big government, Obamacare, and fiscal insanity.

Only Mark Neumann will go to Washington to make Washington as inconsequential as possible in all our lives. Go vote for him today.

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But hey! Barack Obama will always have the mom jeans voters.

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Georgiaâ€™s 9th Congressional District runoff presents the two faces of the Republican Party and asks voters to choose.

On one hand is Doug Collins. Collins would fit right in with the Congressional Republicans who raised the debt ceiling on the promise of spending cuts and then weaseled out of the cuts. Heâ€™d fit right in with a GOP that gives lip to repealing Obamacare, but is actually too scared of picking a fight on defunding it.

Doug Collins was an inconsequential legislator in the Georgia General Assembly whose only question when asked by Republican Leaders to jump was â€œhow high?â€ He supported the largest tax increase in Georgia history, the T-SPLOST, but, like Lee Anderson running in Georgiaâ€™s 12th Congressional District, lacked the testicular fortitude to actually vote for the tax increase himself. Instead, he sent it off to voters telling them the legislature would punish them if they didnâ€™t vote to raise their own taxes.

This is the second time Collins did this. The first time was with trauma funding. Doug Collins is not afraid to be a big spender or a big taxer, but is too chicken to man up and take responsibility himself for the consequences of his policy choices.

Then there is Martha Zoller.

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The12th Congressional District of Georgia is routinely cursed with less than stellar candidates for Congress on the Republican side trying to take out John Barrow, the play it safe liberal who has cat like lives.

There is a runoff for the 12th District between Rick Allen and Lee Anderson. Iâ€™m going with Rick Allen.

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Michelle Obama has poisoned the nationâ€™s food supply and potentially given listeria to Americaâ€™s children, according to press reports.

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