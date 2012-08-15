RedState Morning Briefing

August 15, 2012

Go to www.RedStateMB.com to get

the Morning Briefing every morning at no charge.

———————————————————————-

One would think that one of the primary requirements of energy independence would be having the ability to collect the energy through which one becomes independent by using. Somehow, this logic escapes the Obama administration as evidenced by their â€œFive-Year Plan.â€ However, if their goal was to diminish opportunities for energy resources, theyâ€™ve done a magnificent job.

It is pretty well established that there is oil in the Gulf of Mexico and in the Arctic. We should drill there until it runs dry and the administration puts forth the appearance that they agree on this point as they have been kind enough to allow additional drilling there. Specifically, theyâ€™ve agreed to set up 12 lease auctions in the Gulf and 3 more in the Arctic. Very nice of them but these are known quantities and probably donâ€™t qualify as the savior of energy independence at this point. For that, weâ€™d need to explore new areas. However, true exploration is not on the agenda.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

The Romney campaign has released a powerful new television ad contrasting the Romney/ Ryan plan, which strengthens Medicare and protects the commitments made to current seniors, against Obamaâ€™s $716 billion cuts from Medicare.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

A few weeks ago I wrote about how the government is doubling up on the ever important Catfish inspection duties by having the USDA inspect catfish at an even greater cost than currently spent by the FDA to do the same thing.

Please click here for the rest of the post.