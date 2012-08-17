RedState Morning Briefing

August 17, 2012

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The writer Emma Bull is quoted as saying, â€œCoincidence is the word we use when we canâ€™t see the levers and pulleys.â€ Iâ€™m not sure if it is levers, pulleys, and strings moving Maureen Dowd, Katrina vanden Heuvel, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, or just hands up the nether regions like controlling a muppet, but if we look carefully enough I think we are seeing an orchestrated messaging machine from the Democratic Party.

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If thereâ€™s anything weâ€™ve come to expect from the Obama administration and his media lackeys, itâ€™s demonizing those opposed to his agenda. So it was no surprise when his campaignâ€™s immediate response to Mitt Romneyâ€™s Vice Presidential pick of Paul Ryan was to label him â€œradicalâ€. In the same predictable fashion, Democrats cheered at another chance to play the radical card.

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A group of former special operations and C.I.A. officers accuse President Obama of spiking the football â€” taking credit for killing Osama bin Laden, and recklessly leaking intelligence information about the raid that killed Osama bin Laden and other security matters solely to gain political advantage.

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