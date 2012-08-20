RedState Morning Briefing

August 20, 2012

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We are one week into Mitt Romneyâ€™s selection of Paul Ryan. A number of polls are coming out telling a variety of stories about what it means. But one thing is clear: Barack Obamaâ€™s campaign has had several significant strategic failures this summer. And they failed to define Paul Ryan out of the gate with their Mediscare tactics. And they failed to define Mitt Romney this summer with a huge campaign spend.

The Obama campaign hoped to use the summer to define Mitt Romney. They spent $25 million in May ads. Obama spent $58m in June. What effect did it have? At the end of July, Purple Strategies, a bipartisan polling firm, found (PDF) that Romney has pulled ahead of Obama, even as Obamaâ€™s favorability ticked up slightly. Obamaâ€™s out of control campaign spending yielded nothing, just like his out of control government spending yielded nothing. Politico even described that poll as giving the Ryan pick a small bump for the Romney campaign.

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Todd Akin, the Republican Senate nominee in Missouri, made an inarticulate and rather dumb statement about rape and abortion on television in Missouri. He subsequently clarified his remarks. Congressman Akin, like many devout Christians, does not believe in a rape exception for abortion.

Naturally, the very same left that gave Joe Biden a pass on his â€œput yâ€™all back in chainsâ€ comment is horrid by Todd Akinâ€™s remarks.

Todd Akin was inarticulate. Some are now accusing him of being pro-rape. The people horrid by Todd Akinâ€™s remarks are, Iâ€™m sure, thrilled to have a President who defended infanticide. Iâ€™ll take Todd Akinâ€™s inarticulate remarks over an infanticide supporter any day of the week.

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Superficially, it would seem that the nation is successfully pursuing the Obama Administrationâ€™s stated energy goals of â€œincreasing domestic oil productionâ€ and â€œreducing our dependence on foreign oil.â€ Domestic oil production has increased, but in spite of and not because of Administration policies. And while our overall oil import demand has declined, our imports from the Persian Gulf states, and Saudi Arabia in particular, have actually grown dramatically to make up for shortfalls from Mexico and elsewhere.

There are two separate issues with regard to the supply of petroleum and refined products: Price, and Security of Supply.

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On Twitter, Chris Ziegler flags another example of left-wing intolerance. The Republican Party of Sarasota County in Florida put up a â€œRepeal Obamaâ€ billboard on Friday. Today it stands destroyed.

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