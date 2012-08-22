RedState Morning Briefing

August 22, 2012

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The Myrtle Beach newspaper brings word to conservatives nationwide that Nikki Haley remains awesome.

The Governor, who had a series of vetoes overridden by the state legislature because she dared to cut spending, has also wielded her veto pen and seen the legislature back down recently. But, whatâ€™s so awesome, is the tears shed by liberals. Get this â€” she, in the words of the newspaper, â€œunilaterallyâ€ dissolved â€œthe S.C. Arts Commission and the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium.â€

She also drew a line in the sand over pork barrel spending in the state, pretty clearly telling the legislature that the good times arenâ€™t back yet and they need to not live high on the hog.

Just read this editorial and you get a great flavor of whatâ€™s going on in South Carolina.

People is policy and conservatives rallied to a great person. The result? Great conservative policy coming out of the Governorâ€™s Mansion.

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It looks like President Obama is assisting in a friendly takeover of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), by Bain Capital.

As you may have heard, earlier this year Obama picked Jeff Zients to lead the OMB. You might not have heard that Zients worked at Bain from 1988-1990. The Zients White House biography did not originally admit that fact.

Now Obama has appointed another former Bain consultant, Boris Bershteyn, to head the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), which is part of the OMB. Recognizing how awkward this is for Obamaâ€™s reelection campaign, Bershteynâ€™s tenure at Bain has been edited out of his official White House bio. This is an obvious and glaring attempt to hide Obamaâ€™s friendly Bain takeover of the OMB.

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Amidst Obamaâ€™s inexorable war on American energy, consumers, jobs, and prosperity, his EPA is in the process of promulgating 4 new pollution rules that will bury the coal industry and â€œnecessarilyâ€ raise the price of electricity on American households. They are the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule, the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards for Utilities (MACT), the Cooling Water Intake Structures regulation, and the Disposal of Coal Combustion residuals. The former two have already been finalized while the latter two are close behind. Today, the D.C. Circuit Court struck downthe EPAâ€™s authority to implement the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule.

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Starting at the end of this month the Democratic National Convention will open with a focus on Islam. 20,000 Muslims are expected to attend according to the Bureau of Indigenous Muslim Affairs (BIMA), the national Muslim American non-profit coordinating the two days of events they claim are non-political. â€Jumah at the DNCâ€ begins August 29 and will start with a Friday afternoon jummah prayer followed by other unnamed programs and events, leading up to the Islamic Regal Banquet. The following day will be an all day Islamic Cultural and Fun Fest which will include discussions on the topics of Islamaphobia, Anti-Shariah, Middle Eastern Crisis, Patriot Act, National Defense Authorization Act and more. The purpose, according to BIMA, is to attract national and international attention to the plight of American Muslims and to hold political parties accountable for issues that affect them. However, not all Muslims feel that BIMA represents them and M. Zuhdi Jasser M.D., Founder and President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, has expressed serious concerns.

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