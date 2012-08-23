RedState Morning Briefing

August 23, 2012

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My apologies for the untimely delivery of what amounts to your mid-morning briefing today. Believe it or not, I actually do get up at 4 o’clock and send it out each morning. But for the first time in several years, I was so exhausted after a whirlwind several days of travel that it just didn’t happen. Sorry about that folks. In any event, here you go. I’ll be back on track tomorrow.

– Erick

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Lilly Ledbetter is the namesake of the first bill signed by President Obama back in 2009, The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act. The purpose of this act was supposedly to make it easier for women in the workforce to file discrimination lawsuits and demand equal pay for equal work.

So pleased with Obama is Mrs. Ledbetter, that she decided to rally on his behalf recently in Colorado, along with DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Apparently Ledbetter neglected to mention that the same White House sheâ€™s rallying on behalf of has its own issues with pay equality. Luckily, Caleb Bonham of Revealing Politics was there to let them know.

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Through Obamaâ€™s truculent special interest campaign of division and derision, he is rapidly exhausting his check list of demographic groups. Heâ€™s already targeted women, Hispanics, gays, blue collar workers, and all sorts of minorities. Now he is going after the â€˜commuter voteâ€™ in northern Virginia.

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So, the FCC put out another report (the â€œ706 reportâ€) that just pushes an agenda rather than reporting the true facts about high speed Internet in America. Commissioners McDowell and Pai tell it like it is. Weâ€™ve also got Broadband for America telling the story. Iâ€™m not even worried about the details: the FCC is saying what they feel they must say to justify expanding government.

Behold as CREW, of the tolerant and liberty-minded left, pushes for censorship of Fox as political retribution.

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