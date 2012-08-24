RedState Morning Briefing

August 24, 2012

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Tonight at 8pm, RedState is going dark. Behind the scenes, for the past several months, we’ve been engaged in a comprehensive redesign process. Tonight at 8, we’re going to start transferring data to the new site, which means we can’t take on new data. We’re going to take the night off and, in the morning, you’ll get to see the new site.

– Erick

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If you haven?t heard yet, Lance Armstrong has given up on fighting the US Anti-Doping Agency. He?s throwing in the towel.

I don?t really have a dog in the fight. I?m never cared much for competitive cycling. But it really does seem horrendous and un-American to me that a quasi-government agency, mostly funded by the government, gets to pretend it is not a part of the government and throw out due process to harass an athlete after he?s largely left the sport and all prior investigations turned up in his favor.

The USADA has gone back decades to reinvestigate doping allegations against Armstrong who is probably the most tested athlete in history. He?s surrendered blood and urine and everything else they?ve asked for over and over at frequently unannounced visits and somehow, if you believe the USADA, beaten them every time.

Or . . . he wasn?t doping.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

The media keeps showing its rear end. Let me just make that clear. If you are a competent reporter, I?m not sure how you cannot be embarrassed by the majority of those in your profession right now covering politics.

From Mark Halperin, to Jake Tapper, to Chuck Todd, more journalists are actually now admitting just how pliable the media is when it comes to Barack Obama?s spin. All week long, as the economy deteriorates, most every anchor at most every news outlet, most every editorialist in most every paper, and most every ?centrist? and liberal pundit has been pointing out the GOP?s extremist abortion position.

Few, if any, have pointed out that Barack Obama?s abortion on demand position is extreme. Few, if any, have pointed out how most Americans favor restrictions on abortion. Few, if any, have pointed out that Mitt Romney?s position is actually more mainstream than Barack Obama?s. Few, if any, have wanted to go beyond Politifact?s ham-handed cover for Obama on infanticide and get into what Barack Obama actually said in 2002. Hear him come out for infanticide yourself right here. Remember, the media is hiding behind the left-leaning Politifact (and yes, it does lean left) to avoid having to deal with this.

They cannot help themselves. But why are they doing it?

They are doing it for the exact same reason Joe Biden is claiming the GOP will put black people back in chains and why Barack Obama would rather talk about uteri than jobs ? they all know Barack Obama is losing this thing.

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Yesterday, Fox News posted their first likely voter poll of the campaign, which shows Mitt Romney leading Barack Obama 45%-44%. Many of us were wondering how the polling would look once the pollsters switch to a likely voter screen ? a model which is almost always more favorable to Republicans than a poll of registered voters. This poll of 1,007 likely voters is a far cry from the last Fox News poll of 930 registered voters, which showed Obama with a 9 point lead. Obviously, that poll was taken during the nadir of Romney?s campaign and before he got a boost from picking Paul Ryan as his running mate, but clearly the LV model makes a difference. In this case, it gave Romney a 3-point bump (Obama is up 2 when including RVs).

Please click here for the rest of the post.

Finally, someone has seized upon what I think is THE winning narrative in this election cycle.

It used to be that if you worked hard enough you could be successful in America. But in Barack Obama?s America, you have to work hard and give to Barack Obama. It?s all about the team you are on, not the work you do.

The website Crony Chronicles has put up a video that I think needs to be broken up into 30 second ads and run all over the country.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

This is actually pretty hilarious.

Gawker, the site that has spent lots of time also ridiculing Sarah Palin and Trig Palin and pretty much writing every other offensive thing you can think of, is now attacking Mitt Romney for having assets based in the Cayman Islands.

The Romney camp is gleefully pointing out that Gawker, you may not know, is based in the Cayman Islands.

According to Chris Rovzar at New York Magazine, Gawker is owned by Gawker Media Group, Inc, a Cayman Islands Entity.

Please click here for the rest of the post.