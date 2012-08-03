RedState Morning Briefing

August 3, 2012

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Good morning from the RedState Gathering.

Last night we all hung out with Ted Cruz. It was a great night. In a few hours he’ll formally address the Gathering. Tonight we’re taking a cruise on the river with Governor Rick Scott. A good time will be had by all.

If you missed this year, next year we will be back in Atlanta for our fifth anniversary. At our first RedState Gathering we had Nikki Haley, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Ken Cuccinelli, and Pat Toomey. I’m going to do my best to put the band back together, so to speak, for next year. Hope to see you then.

Erick

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Colorado Common Cause, a political non-profit which aims to serve â€œthe public interest, rather than the special interests,â€ is a political powerhouse with revenues of more than $6 million in 2011 alone. It first registered to operate in Colorado on October 4, 2002, and spent the next ten years raising money and directing it to liberal causes and candidates. Despite operating in the state as a clearly political entity since its inception, records show that Colorado Common Cause has failed to consistently file required disclosure reports with the state since 2003.

But Common Cause is not alone when it comes to refusing to file required disclosure reports. Liberal organizations in Colorado have been exploiting gray areas surrounding a 2005 amendment to a key financial disclosure law, intentionally refusing to file required periodic reports on time. Before the law was amended, any organization that failed to file its financial disclosure reports on time could be administratively dissolved.

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A looming tax increase or the threat of higher unemployment usually receives a lot of attention in Washington, D.C. Many politicians canâ€™t wait to lead a charge to avoid any hardship on the American families. But there is eerie silence on another front that is fast approaching our country: a tidal wave of costly federal regulations.

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For those who havenâ€™t been watching, thereâ€™s another scandal brewing in the Catholic Church â€” this time with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the promotion of some very un-Catholic things.

The good folks over at Life Site News just uncovered a rather unsettling relationship between CRS and an organization called the CORE Group, but there seems to be more to the story than a simple working relationship.

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Rep. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, has a major obsession. Markeyâ€™s Great White Whale is called the Deepwater Royalty Relief Act of 1995.

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