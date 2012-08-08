RedState Morning Briefing

August 8, 2012

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The Obama supporting Super PAC Priorities USA yesterday introduced us to Joe Soptic. Mitt Romney killed his wife. Except it is complete and utter crap.

Mitt Romney and Bain Capital bought GST Steel at some point. Romney left day to day operations of Bain in 1999. Thereafter, Bain offered Joe Soptic a buy out and he refused. Eventually the steel plant went out of business and Joe went on the unemployment line. That happened in 2001.

In 2002 or 2003, Mrs. Soptic injured her rotator cuff and left her job. She lost her insurance. In 2006, she was diagnosed with cancer and died a few days later. It is a terrible tragedy that Mitt Romney had nothing to do with.

It seems Mr. Soptic chose poorly on the buy out offer, lost his job, and would prefer to blame Mitt Romney than anyone else. Priorities USA has set a new standard â€” Mitt Romney killed a woman, despite being removed from both time of death and decision making.

We need far less than the convoluted logic of Priorities USA to conclude that Barack Obama is a murderer.

He is covered in Brian Terry’s blood.

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Gallup reports that 9 percent of 2008 Obama voters have switched and now support Romney, while only 5 percent of McCain voters support President Obama.

Worse for Obama, only 86 percent of voters who say they voted for Obama in 2008 are backing Obama again this year, while 92 percent of McCain voters are supporting Republican candidate Mitt Romney.

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Last week, with the help of Senator Orrin Hatch, the Senate Finance Committee voted to extend dozens of special interest tax preferences for green energy â€“ preferences that are nothing more than subsidies and market distorters. Included in the $205 billion package is the Production Tax Credit, which subsidizes up to 80% of wind energy production. Score one for Big Wind!

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Well, Obama is approaching another milestone. In addition to breaching the $16 trillion debt mark, Obama will earn another gold medal in the Greek Olympics for fiscal insanity. According to CBO, we will definitely incur another $1 trillion debt this year, ensuring that Obama will become not only the only president to rack up a trillion dollar debt, but the only one to ever do so during every year of his tenure.

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