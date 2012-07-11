RedState Morning Briefing

July 11, 2012

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That’s right, one of the most effective surrogates on the campaign trail in the primary for Rick Perry and now in the general for Mitt Romney, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal will be at the RedState Gathering.

Governor Jindal is in the news these days for opting not to expand Louisiana’s medicaid program for Obamacare. He’s also in the news as speculation grows over who Mitt Romney will pick for a running mate.

Time is running out to register for the RedState Gathering. More so, there is only about a week left to get a discount on the hotel rooms.

The RedState Gathering will be in Jacksonville, FL from August 2nd to August 5th. Go to www.redstategathering.com for more information and to register.

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In the new ABC News/Washington Post poll, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney extends his lead among Independents to 14 points, 53-39 percent. Two months ago, a POLITICO/George Washington University Battleground poll found Romney had a ten-point lead among the critical Independent voters.

The mainstream media is touting the poll as showing the race is â€œdead evenâ€ â€” a 47-47 percent Obama-Romney contest among registered voters. Yet the new poll contains many more warning signs for the Obamacrats.

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While Obama is prosecuting a flaccid war overseas and apologizing for our troops when they defend against Taliban attacks, he is fighting a no-holds-barred class war at home. Once again, Obama has announced that he will orchestrate the largest tax hike in American history on those earning more than $200,000. After all, taxing the rich is a great way to raise revenue; it worked so well in Maryland. Oh, wait.

But fear not, he will renew the Bush tax cuts on those earning under $200,000, while repackaging them as his own tax cuts.

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One of the most perplexing organizations on the political scene this election cycle is the Young Guns Action Fund, started by two former aids to Eric Cantor. It was started last fall in an effort to support â€œconservative candidates for elected office who hold true to the Young Guns movement.â€ One would expect a PAC affiliated with the House Majority Leader to get involved in numerous general election races to help preserve and grow the Republican majority. Yet, this committee has only run independent expenditures in primaries, not in general elections.

Well, you might be thinking that there is a good reason to get involved in primaries. After all, we need to ensure that the Republican nominee is a â€œconservative candidate.â€ To that end, Young Guns has made the most bizarre choices of any political committee this cycle.

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In the latest Muppets movie, the plot (such as it is) revolves about a villain seeking to destroy the Muppetsâ€™ theater. Thereâ€™s oil beneath the structure, and the evil Tex Richman will stop at nothing to get it. Just in case the subtlety escapes you: heâ€™s the bad guy because heâ€™s rich, heâ€™s mean, and heâ€™s Texan.

If youâ€™ve seen this contribution to the cinematic art, then youâ€™ve mostly got the point of NYT columnist Gail Collinsâ€™s latest book â€” and in light of her recent sojourn in Austin, itâ€™s worth a few words on it. â€œAs Texas Goes: How the Lone Star State Hijacked the American Agendaâ€ could have been many things: a trenchant leftward critique of the state; an exploration of Texasâ€™s importance in American life and politics; or a stranger-in-a-strange-land travelogue. It is somewhat all of these, and fully none of them. Collins is obviously intrigued by Texas. The question is whether she understands it. â€œAs Texas Goesâ€ leaves one to wonder.

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