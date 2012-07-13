RedState Morning Briefing

July 13, 2012

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First, letâ€™s dispense with the bull shiitake mushrooms. Condi Rice is not the veep pick. She served President Bush for 8 years, has never been elected, and is pro-abortion. Itâ€™s not happening. Likewise, much of the fawning the left does over Rice has more to do with her carefully portrayed image as a spoiller to Rumsfeld and Cheney than to her actual, though admittedly impressive, background.

I canâ€™t be the only one to have gotten pretty strong denials from Team Romney about this. A friend of mine speculates that it was a trial balloon so when a less than stellar pick emerges everyone can say, â€œWell, at least it was not Condi.â€

Now, on to more important matters.

The geniuses at Team Obama are showing their complete ignorance of private enterprise, the law, and the one well vetted part of Mitt Romneyâ€™s career â€” his tenure at Bain Capital.

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It has often been observed that the difference between the beliefs of the elites and the â€œrank and fileâ€ in a given group are different from one another. The Republican rank and file, for example, are more conservative that the elites. The same could be said for many union members when compared to the leadership.

It has also been remarked by many people, among them Juan Williams*, that the Black community has been dominated by a select number of leaders whose public statements often find themselves at odds with the beliefs of many African Americans.

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It could be one of the biggest political intelligence coups of the 2012 battle to control Congress. Media Trackers, a conservative investigative watchdog group, discovered nearly three-dozen Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee opposition research notebooks â€“ extensive secretive manuals outlining anything that could be used against a political opponent. Several news outlets have reported that some of the files have been quietly published on the DCCCâ€™s website to facilitate their use by independent expenditure groups. On Thursday, however, Media Trackers published a dozen opposition research books that Democrats have so far managed to keep secret.

The twelve unpublished manuals range in size from a few dozen pages to hundreds of pages, depending on the personal, business and civic record of the Republican target. Incumbent members of Congress, like Floridaâ€™s Allen West and Californiaâ€™s Dan Lungren, have long files, whereas the individual Republican candidates in North Carolinaâ€™s 7th Congressional District share a single book.

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A brand new poll has Ted Cruz ahead of David Dewhurst. The poll was conducted by Fred Wenzel. He also got the Indiana and Nebraska primaries right.

Hereâ€™s the problem. The primary is three weeks away. Dewhurst has millions of dollars in advantage over Cruz. Conservatives need to pony up.

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A little birdie tells me that the Republicans in Washington see Diane Black in trouble and Diane Blackâ€™s own internal polling shows the same thing up in TN-06.

This is terrific, terrific news. Sheâ€™s a terrible congress critter.

Her primary opponent is Lou Ann Zelenik and would be a far, far better member of Congress.

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