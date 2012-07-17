RedState Morning Briefing

July 17, 2012

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Karen Handel was the second candidate, behind Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, to get a RedState endorsement in 2009 at our first RedState Gathering.

This year, she will join us in Jacksonville. Karen was the Secretary of State of Georgia before running for Governor of that state. She didn’t make it in that race, but went on to the Susan G. Komen Foundation where she led the fight to end Komen funding Planned Parenthood.

Karen, who had been attacked in the gubernatorial race as not sufficiently pro-life, was willing to lose her job at Komen over funding Planned Parenthood.

At this year’s RedState Gathering, we’ll hear from her and honor her hard work. Time is almost out. Go to www.redstategathering.com to register. I hope to see you there. The event will be in Jacksonville, FL on August 2nd through the 5th.

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I have always had a lot of respect for the guys who are running David Dewhurstâ€™s campaign, but Iâ€™m starting to see now why Rick Perry had no chance of getting elected President. The same team running Dewhurstâ€™s campaign ran Perryâ€™s Presidential campaign and has stooped to what I thought would be an impossible low.

Contra the headline at CNN.com, David Dewhurst actually raised less money than Ted Cruz. Dewhurst had to pump over $4 million into his campaign to save face and win the media spin that he outpaced Cruz. In fact, Cruz has raised $1.7 million and Dewhurst raised $1.5 million.

So now Dewhurstâ€™s campaign team is accusing Ted Cruz of supporting pedophiles, going so far as to try to tie him to Jerry Sandusky.

Not. Kidding.

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President Barack Obamaâ€™s delusions of grandeur, his Constitutional misconceptions and his petty racial politics mesh seamlessly in this recently uncovered letter, sent from the White House to an unknown number of recipients for rather dubious reasons.

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Three conservative cheers for Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Kelly Ayotte (Râ€“N.H.) for announcing critical opposition to the Law of the Sea Treaty (LOST). The LOST is a treaty being pushed by the Obama administration that would bind the U.S. to decisions of a United Nations-sanctioned governing body of the worldâ€™s oceans. Conservatives worry that U.S. Senate ratification of the Treaty would lead to an attack on American sovereignty.

Thanks to the announced opposition of these two senators, there are now 34 publicly pledged votes against LOST. To pass a treaty in the Senate, the treaty needs a 2/3rds vote or 67 senators if all vote. Sen. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) has circulated a letter with 31 senators pledged to vote no on the treaty. Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) has a statement on his website saying that he will also vote no bringing the number to 32. Add in Portman and Ayotte, and then you have 34 votes against the treaty.

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July 11, 2004, was actually the first live day of RedState with the actual site kicking off July 12th with user content. We went live on Scoop without the logo.

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