RedState Morning Briefing

July 18, 2012

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In 2010, one of the few candidates the GOP establishment and conservative activists agreed on was a businessman in Wisconsin named Ron Johnson. “Crazy!!!” people said. “It’s Wisconsin. Russ Feingold!!!! Ron Johnson can’t win.”

Then he got the nomination.

“It’s crazy!!! He bores people with charts. He scares the old people. He actually says we need to cut spending. It’s Wisconsin!!!!”

Call Ron Johnson the clock cleaner. He cleaned Russ Feingold’s clock and won. In Wisconsin!!!!

Then he went to Washington and dared to be audacious â€” he broke out more charts. Not since H. Ross Perot vividly charted the great sucking sound out the door to Mexico has an American politician captured the decline and fall of our economy in pies, bars, and lines.

And you know what? It’s actually pretty awesome. Senator Johnson knows what he is talking about. Unlike our President, Ron Johnson ran a business, had people on a payroll, and turned a profit. He is to President Obama what Adam Smith was to Karl Marx â€” a breath of fresh air and honesty without class warfare pablum.

He’ll be joining us at the RedState Gathering. This is our last week to cut you any sort of deal. You better go to www.redstategathering.com to register today.

See you in Jacksonville.

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Of all the people to not be beating up Mitt Romney for his present not quite stellar campaign, I find myself in that position.

Iâ€™m genuinely not that worried.

First of all, remember that most of his primary money is gone so he canâ€™t spend on a fancy ad campaign right now. He canâ€™t spend his general election money yet.

Second, I like the aggressiveness over the past few days. Yesterday, he gave a great rebuttal to Barack Obamaâ€™s grade school Marxism. John Sununu was actually spot on. Barack Obama really has no concept of American job creation.

Let me say that unlike some of my friends, I have concluded that it is not that Barack Obama is anti-American. I donâ€™t think he really hates America. I think Barack Obama is just profoundly ignorant about America and its free enterprise system. He wants to take over and â€œfixâ€ that which he does not understand.

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You may recall a Daily Caller piece from earlier this year that exposed the odd behavior of Media Matters founder David Brock as the reincarnation of Mel Gibsonâ€™s character in the 1997 film Conspiracy Theory.

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