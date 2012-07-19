RedState Morning Briefing

July 19, 2012

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Folks,

Ted Cruz is going to be at the RedState Gathering, win or lose. I hope you’ll join me there to honor this hard fought race in Texas. We’ll know by then whether or not he is the nominee. The race looks close right now. But win or lose, Ted deserves our thanks and he is an awesome speaker. So please try to get to Jacksonville for the RedState Gathering August 2nd to the 5th. Go to http://www.redstategathering.com to register. We are days away from closing registration.

Thanks,

Erick

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We all learned yesterday that if you accurately quote Barack Obamaâ€™s speeches or fictionalized accounts of his life that he penned, you are automatically taking him out of context. And, as Kevin Eder noted on twitter, youâ€™re racist.

Conservatives, such as myself, who dared quote Barack Obamaâ€™s Friday entry into grade school Marxism in Virginia are being attacked for taking him out of context. The quote supposedly being taken out of context is Mr. Obama saying, â€œIf youâ€™ve got a business â€” you didnâ€™t build that. Somebody else made that happen.â€

We supposedly took it out of context because the preceding sentence in the speech was, â€œSomebody invested in roads and bridges.â€ The morons at Media Matters and elsewhere would have us believe that Mr. Obamaâ€™s comments about building business had to do with government building infrastructure. Not only is that a nonsensical lie, to believe that one actually would have to take Barack Obama out of context.

In context, Mr. Obama started off saying, â€œIf you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive,â€ among other things. He was preaching grade school Marxism that those who have become the most successful got there because of the hard work of others, not their own hard work, and therefore they must have their private property confiscated by the government through taxes to be redistributed to others in the name of fairness. Go all the way to December 6, 2011, in Osawatomie, Kansas and the President has been sounding a consistent tone.

The focus on what Barack Obama said has missed out on perhaps the most important sentence of his entire speech. You just read it. Let me highlight it for you.

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Congressional Republicans led by Senator Mike Enzi of Wyoming have begun negotiating behind closed doors with liberals like Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois to raise Americans’ taxes. They introduced their internet tax as an amendment to a Senate small business bill, but that bill stalled. Now they are confident they can sneak the internet tax into a lame duck session of Congress, just in time for Christmas shopping.

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Let me just cut to the chase on this so we can move on. Mitt Romney is going to release those tax returns. You know it and I know it. Mitt Romney caves every time when the pressure mounts exponentially. With National Review on one side and the Washington press corps on the other, both pushing him on this issue, he is going to cave. We all know it. We also all knew in the primary this would be a problem and the Romney team put their head in the sand way back then.

I just wish before Mitt Romney caved he would tie release of his tax returns to Barack Obama releasing the Fast and Furious documents or his college transcripts or more. Romney might as well try to score some solid points on this before taking what will be spun, rightly or wrongly, as a hit.

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The most difficult thing to explain to your average Republican voter is how people like David Dewhurst, Charlie Crist and all the establishment, ladder-climbing, butt-kissing, near permanent political staff flacks who grow up to be lobbyists they put around them literally hate you, me, and conservative fighters like Ted Cruz. And newsflash â€” itâ€™s not just Washington, but in state capitols throughout America, just like Austin.

I have many good friends in Austin and one of them overheard the following conversation yesterday a few blocks down from the Texas State Capitol Building. Trust me, folks, this is just a glimpse into what the Republican establishment thinks about us.

Please click here for the rest of the post.