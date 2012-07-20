RedState Morning Briefing

July 20, 2012

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Duh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh BATMAN!

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Talk about a guy in the right place at the right time. An American in fly over country just happened to get caught on tape asking a question about tax policy on small businesses to then candidate Barack Obama. Without a teleprompter to help him, Barack Obama spoke to the Ohio plumber off the cuff and from his heart.

Candidate Obama said, “When you spread the wealth around, itâ€™s good for everybody.”

The question and the comeback made Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher a household name as “Joe the Plumber.”

He’s now a candidate for Congress in Ohio. He’ll be at the RedState Gathering in Jacksonville, FL. The Gathering takes place August 2nd to August 5th. Joe and I would love to see you there, but time is running out. We’re about a week away from winding down registration.

If you want to be a part of the RedState Gathering, go to http://www.redstategathering.com and register now.

I hope I’ll see you there.

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During every election cycle, virtually every Republican candidate affirms his or her support for limited government, free markets, and balanced budgets. They all tout their conservative credentials on the flashy flag-waving issues of the day in an effort to ingratiate themselves with Republican primary voters. However, it is the â€œinside baseballâ€ issues such as the farm bill that expose many of them as frauds.

Put simply, the farm bill is an anathema to free enterprise, limited government, and individual responsibility. The House version (H.R. 6083) authorizes $957 billion in spending over 10 years, 80% of which will go towards food stamps. Despite erroneous claims in the media regarding severe cuts to food stamps, this bill actually consummates the Obama-era baseline into our entitlement empire forever.

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Ben Domenech has been doing some pretty solid reporting in The Transom (you’ve subscribed, haven’t you?) about what might be in Mitt Romney’s taxes. He offers this morning the best and most informed theory.

Why most informed? Well, he talked to people who were familiar with the veep vetting process for McCain in 2008.

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Oh nooooooozzzeeeeee!!!!

Mitt Romney must be a racist taking Barack Obama out of context.

Why? Well, heâ€™s using Barack Obamaâ€™s in context re-Marx from Virginia in a new web ad that I feel comfortable saying will be coming to a television screen near you soon enough.

More of this please. Honestly, this is one of the first ads from the Romney camp I feel heads in a pitch perfect direction.

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