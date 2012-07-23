RedState Morning Briefing

July 23, 2012

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This morning I need an editorial note for the bookends to this Briefing.

It is against my personal policy to link outside RedState in this Briefing. But on rare exception I’ve set that rule aside for things I think really cannot be missed and that might be missed otherwise. Ben Domenech’s post at Richocet warrants all of our attention. It starts the Briefing.

The last post is a rant of a personal nature, which I also typically leave out of these. I was not going to put it in the Briefing, but was really shocked by the similar stories from people across the spectrum who have likewise had unpleasant experiences since I posted it on RedState Saturday. So I decided to put it in.

Now, on to the Briefing.

Erick

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You likely wonâ€™t be in a situation in your life where you are confronted by evil as murderous as the villain in Colorado or those on the screen. But you will be confronted by something that demands you set aside your fear to stand for whatâ€™s right, to sacrifice self-interest and safety for something more valuable than both. As Chesterton wrote, “The more truly we can see life as a fairytale, the more clearly the tale resolves itself into war with the dragon.”

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At least, according to the New York Times: â€œThe Obama administration has for now abandoned efforts for a diplomatic settlement to the conflict in Syria, and instead it is increasing aid to the rebels and redoubling efforts to rally a coalition of like-minded countries to forcibly bring down the government of President Bashar al-Assad, American officials say.â€ Which is all veryâ€¦ nice. The Assad regime is, of course, a second-generation fascist regime that routinely brutalizes its own population and funds international terrorism on a regular basis. Itâ€™s even been credibly argued that the Syrian regime has existing stockpiles of chemical and/or biological weapons â€“ you know: WMDs. Eliminating another Baathist regime from the board would be, if youâ€™ll forgive the phrase, a mitzvah.

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I awoke this morning at 5am to the sound of my six month old daughter Amelia crying. When I entered her dark room I saw my wife, struggling to stay awake, holding Amelia in one arm as she was attempting to work on her barely lit computer screen with her other arm. My wife Paula is an entrepreneur and a business owner, she also happens to be a first generation immigrant, who suffered through much chasing her American dreamâ€“all of her hard work culminating in her pledging allegiance to our flag as part of her citizenship ceremony, still one of the proudest days of our lives.

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At 7am Sunday morning, Pennsylvania State University president Rodney Erickson released a statement announcing that the statue of Joe Paterno that has stood outside Beaver Stadium since 2001 would be removed. By half-past eight, the job was finished, and a football legend cast in bronze no longer adorned the stadium grounds.

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It is rare I get to take my wife with me on a trip, but with business in her favorite city, Austin, TX, a broken rib, and a need for a break, I lined up her parents to keep our kids and off we went so she could have some fun and rest.

We only had a day â€“ Saturday â€“ to do anything. Friday I had meetings, radio, and went to see The Dark Knight Rises with friends while she rested from the flight. Saturday morning after some work at the hotel, then my wife and I set out to go have breakfast with friends. That is when the sheer mind numbing idiocy of Hertz collided with our one day of vacation.

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