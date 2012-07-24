RedState Morning Briefing

July 24, 2012

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The casual consumer of news hears it all the time and not just from Democratic pundits. Reporters, pundits, and concern trolls in the media fret that Romney has had to move too far right. Heâ€™s just too conservative.

These same people never stop to examine Barack Obama. Between the two, Barack Obama has repeatedly surrounded himself with people who actually donâ€™t much care for the United States. Writing that may anger people, but it is actual, factual, fact.

Instead of considering if Mitt Romney is too far to the right, perhaps we should consider if Barack Obama is too far to the left.

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In recent weeks, weâ€™ve been subjected to mellifluous pandering to our nationâ€™s farmers by liberals in both parties. They admonish us about the need to provide farmers with a â€œsafety netâ€ and to protect them from catastrophic events. To that end, they are pushing a massive $1 trillion Ag subsidy, which happens to contain over $750 billion in food stamp spending.

Aside for the fact that crop insurance is something that should be dealt with in the private sector, these supporters of Ag subsidies â€“ especially the Democrats â€“ are hypocritical in their treatment of farmers.

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A young woman has died after having a second-trimester abortion at a Chicago-area Planned Parenthood clinic. Tonya Reaves, 24, died late Friday night, according to a local CBS television station, of hemorrhage, with a cervical dilation and evacuation, according to the medical examinerâ€™s office following an autopsy after the abortion that claimed her life.

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