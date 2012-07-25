RedState Morning Briefing

July 25, 2012

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Prometheus was a sneaky Titan. He created man despite Zeus warning him not to. Then he brought men fire. In addition to punishing Prometheus, Zeus decided to get even.

He had Hephaestus mold a woman from clay and the gods breathed life into her filling her with all the finest attributes of the gods â€” beauty, creativity, kindness, and also curiosity.

Zeus then arranged a marriage between the woman and Prometheusâ€™s brother, Epimetheus. Prometheus had warned his brother not to accept gifts from Zeus, but the brother did so anyway. He and his wife, Pandora, were given a box with a very clear instruction on it to never open it.

One day, Pandora, overcome by her gods given curiosity, opened the box. Pestilence, plague, disease, and sin poured forth from the box into the world. Last out of the box came hope.

Some will take issue with comparing guns to Pandoraâ€™s box, but in the discussion of gun control, Pandoraâ€™s box is the appropriate analogy. Try as we might, we will never, ever put guns back into Pandoraâ€™s box.

Gun control is a foolâ€™s errand.

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Disagreement continues to be defined as racism by the Democrat party. Speaking on the John Fredericks Morning Show, State Sen. Louise Lucas, part of President Obamaâ€™s â€œTruth Teamâ€ and an official member of the campaign, accused Mitt Romney of gearing his campaign in Virginia to â€œfringe racistsâ€ which, one can only assume, is anyone that opposes President Obama.

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The latest evidence that New York City mayor Mike Bloombergâ€™s brain is melting into a puddle of hot goo came courtesy of a Monday night appearance on Piers Morganâ€™s CNN â€œshow.â€ This time, the pint-sized billionaire with a taste for cradle-to-the-grave control over the proletariat suggested that â€œpolice officers across this countryâ€¦stand up collectively and say â€˜weâ€™re going to go on strikeâ€™â€ until the people, in exchange for order, safety, and security, willingly give up their right to bear arms.

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Well, not exactly. Fred Upton has defeated Fred Upton.

As the primary season progresses, weâ€™ve see this pattern repeat itself on numerous occasions. Thereâ€™s an old bull Republican who has been pushing for big government and anti-free-market policies for years. Then, as soon as his primary opponent begins to sow the seeds of disquiet in his district, the old bull lurches to the right, introduces conservative legislation, and attacks his conservative challenger as a liberal.

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In recent years, GOP establishment figures have accused the Tea Party of thwarting a Republican majority in the Senate by nominating conservatives whom they believe are unelectable. One would expect them do elicit a commensurate degree of outrage from the following story reported by The Hill.

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One of the things that we should take from the epic battle in Wisconsin as well as the fundamental changes that are taking place in New Jersey, is that real education reform is no longer a â€œthird railâ€ political issue. Organizations, governors and activists are taking the issue of education head-on and even the National Education Association (NEA) is learning that their time as the dictators of education are over.

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