RedState Morning Briefing

July 26, 2012

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Years ago, our own Dan McLaughlin defined â€swiftboatingâ€ as â€œAccurately quoting a Democratic politicianâ€™s own words.â€

By that definition, President Obama is being swiftboated up a creek without a paddle right now, as constant repetition of his own words has the campaigner-in-chief and every attack dog he can muster working day and night to â€œclarifyâ€ his remarks on small business.

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Gallup did a voter enthusiasm poll, and the results are either gorgeous or hideous, depending on how you look at them. Essentially, it goes like this:

In 2004, Democratic voter enthusiasm was at 68% and Republican voter enthusiasm was at 51%. The GOP happened to win that election, sort-of kind of in a squeaker; then again, this poll is of adults, so you can expect a skew towards the Democrats.

In 2008, the Democrats dropped to 61%… and the Republicans plummeted to 35%. The GOP proceeded to lose that election, and not in a squeaker. It was, in fact, almost a rout.

And today, in 2012? The Democrats’ voter enthusiasm is 39%… while the Republicans are back to 51%.

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The Romney campaign today has requested an investigation into potential election fraud in Virginia, a Key battle-ground state.

The request was necessary because of the shenanigans of the DC-based Voter Participation Center which has mailed voter-registration forms to deceased relatives, children, and even pets.

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As we approach the 1-year anniversary of the disastrous debt ceiling deal hatched late last July, it is worthwhile to reflect on what we have gained from that legislation. On August 1, 2011, the House passed the Budget Control Act with support of 72% of the Republican conference. The Senate followed suit on August 2, with support of 60% of the Republican conference.

Buoyed by their opposition to Obamacare and Obamaâ€™s profligate expansion of government spending, Republicans had a unique opportunity to exact concession from Democrats by refusing to raise the debt ceiling without a parallel agreement for a balanced budget plan. Instead of using their leverage to impel transformation change, Republicans grounded into a double play by boxing themselves into a corner â€“ the sequester corner that they are stuck in today.

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