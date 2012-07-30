RedState Morning Briefing

July 30, 2012

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The only saving grace of having a president devoid of principles, experience, or class is that he and his sycophants, when under pressure, routinely push forward statements and ideas that are so bizarre as to be unbelievable outside a very low-brow comedy routine.

For instance. Having suffered through 40 months of economic mismanagement unlike anything weâ€™ve experienced since FDR, weâ€™re told by the president, with no apparent sense of irony, that the private sector is â€œdoing fineâ€ and it is the government sector, that sector which is loss center on the national ledgers, that is hurting. Ordinarily, hovering with 15+% unemployment (U-6) is not considered â€œdoing fineâ€ and reducing government workers would be seen a good thing for the economy. The same applies with Obamaâ€™s essay into economic philosophy where we found that all business success flows from government expenditures via his infamous â€œsomebody else made that happenâ€ comment.

Now we are seeing the same effect taking hold in the aftermath of the tragic shooting in Aurora, CO.

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Weâ€™ve been told now for over four years that any criticism of Obama is not based on his ineptness, incompetence, corruption, or moral cowardice but rather on our own racism.

If you want to know why Obamaâ€™s â€œyou didnâ€™t build thatâ€ statement resonates, it has nothing to do with Obamaâ€™s dislike for America or his rejection of hard work and exceptionalism as American values. Rather it is because you are racist. Donâ€™t trust me, Jonathan Chait at New York Magazine, offers this as proof.

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Since the shooting in Aurora, Colorado, conservatives have been groaning and rolling our collective eyes at Nanny-in-Chief Mayor Mike Bloombergâ€™s fresh calls for gun control. This followed our recent groaning and collective eye-rolling at the Big Nannyâ€™s moves to ban the Big Gulp. And our prior groaning and collective eye-rolling at moves to ban smoking in outdoor, public places like parks.

We can groan, eye-roll and mock Mr. Bloomberg all we want, of course, but the sad fact is that he has allies. And theyâ€™re not just your average nanny-loving American liberals. They include some people with substantially more influence, who work for powerful international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO).

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Rumors of the Tea Partyâ€™s demise have been greatly exaggerated, as Mark Twain might say.

Following massive victories across the country, which netted 63 House pickups and seven new Republican senators last cycle, this year alone, the Tea Party has won important primary contests with conservative candidates in Indiana and Nebraska.

But the biggest prize is Texas.

A state of 25 million people with 20 media markets that each possess at least one daily newspaper and one local TV station, if the Tea Party can rise up and defeat an establishment, ultra-wealthy candidate in the largest red state in the country, it will change politics in America.

By now, you know about Ted Cruz.

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