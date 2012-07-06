RedState Morning Briefing

July 6, 2012

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Obama Administration Transportation Secretary Ray Lahood has come out in favor of the Chicoms over Americans claiming that in China â€œonly three people make the decision. In our country, 3,000 people do.â€

Hannah Sternberg of Regnery gives a great example of that Chinese 3 man success. Likewise, the famed high spec rail system in China has come under investigation for corruption, is not making money, and has repeated broken down. The same three people who make decisions decided to make the man in charge of the rail system disappear.

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I support Congressman Joe Walsh a thousand percent and you should too. Pony up your checkbooks while you are at it. Heâ€™s in the midst of a manufactured scandal because he dared utter an inconvenient truth.

His opponent is the leftwing darling Tammy Duckworth. As CNN notes, â€œA Black Hawk helicopter pilot in Iraq, Duckworth lost both legs and the use of one arm when her crew was shot down in 2004. She was later awarded the Purple Heart and continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the Illinois Army National Guard.â€

But, and here is where the outrage pimps have rushed to attack Joe Walsh, the Congressman pointed out that â€œshe is a hero, and that demands our respect, but it doesnâ€™t demand our vote. All she does, guys, is talk about her service.â€

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Yesterday I noted that in Wisconsin there is a fight for the heart and soul of the right between Mark Neumann and Eric Hovde. Either would be preferable to Tommy Thompson. My preference is Mark Neumann who is the embodiment of the conservative warrior.

Many conservatives in Wisconsin, however, are gravitating to Eric Hovde. He is rich and willing to spend what it takes to win. He has a very conservative message. But time and time again we see people with the conservative message go to Congress and be anything but conservative. Before conservatives in Wisconsin embrace Eric Hovde, I hope they fully vet him.

Remember, 70% of congressmen who ran as tea party candidates went to Washington and promptly started voting like the Republican who helped get us to $16 trillion in national debt.

Here are a few concerns about Eric Hovde that need vetting.

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