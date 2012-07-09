RedState Morning Briefing

July 9, 2012

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Senator Max Baucus of Montana receives campaign donations from the parent company of Phillip Morris. Senator Baucus then puts a provision in the highway transportation bill banning roll your own cigarette operations, a business that does not exist in Montana.

Forty people in Harry Reidâ€™s Nevada and elsewhere will lose their jobs because a transportation bill actively and willfully legislated a legal business out of business by driving up the regulatory burden so excessively. Major cigarette manufacturers championed the legislation and Republicans supported it because it will increase tax revenue without them voting to raise taxes.

Put bluntly, Republicans voted to do exactly what they they accuse the Democrats of doing â€” shut down businesses by driving up regulatory burdens in an effort to increase taxes.

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Friends, at what point do we hold our side accountable? $20 trillion in debt? $50 trillion in debt? Contrary to what some of you want to think, it was not the Democrats who got us to $16 trillion in national debt. It was bipartisan. Some of it legitimate and much of it not.

The leaders of the GOP give lip service to smaller government but shut down legitimate private businesses to feed the leviathan more tax revenue. Republicans in the House of Representatives urge candidates not to sign the ATR tax pledge and Republicans in the Senate cut deals that will boost revenue because â€” deficits. And still they add to the debt.

So if not now, when? Not until weâ€™re all speaking Chinese apparently.

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John Mica and Sandy Adams are battling each other in the redrawn 7th Congressional District of Florida. The choice could not be clearer based on this vote.

Itâ€™s the highway transportation bill. Mica voted for it. Sandy Adams voted against it.

Contained within the legislation, which Mica helped sherpa through the House by the way as Chairman of the Transportation Committee, was a provision shutting down American small businesses out west that allowed people to roll their own cigarettes. More than one woman worked in those perfectly legal, perfectly legitimate businesses.

John Mica voted knowingly and willfully to put these women and men out of work.

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In 2008, the Obama campaign raised and spent more money than has ever been spent in a presidential election, coming up with the â€œparallel public financingâ€ crock* to cover for reneging on an agreement with John McCain to take real public financing once they realized just how much money they could raise, both at home and abroad.

The 2012 edition of Obama for America was supposed to be a billion dollar machine that would steamroll any Republican opponent without breaking a sweat. Unfortunately for the incumbent, a funny thing happened on the way to that fundraising total: despite holding over 160 fundraisers â€“ more than the previous five presidents combined â€“, the money just hasnâ€™t been there for the Democratâ€™s campaign (perhaps because so few people have money for their own expenses these days?).

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In case you missed it, the June jobs report is out, and the numbers are not good (though the Obama administration had a ready-made â€“ and well-worn â€“ excuse ready to go at a momentâ€™s notice; more on that below).

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