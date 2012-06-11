RedState Morning Briefing

June 11, 2012

Go to www.RedStateMB.com to get

the Morning Briefing every morning at no charge.

———————————————————————-

On Wednesday the Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a confirmation hearing for Brett McGurk to be US Ambassador to Iraq.

There is no reason for any sane person to support this nomination.

In terms of qualifications, Mr. McGurk brings very modest accomplishments to the table. While he has risen rapidly in rank there is little evidence of real substance in his record. He doesnâ€™t speak Arabic, something one would think we would want in our ambassador in this critical country. He appears to have the same â€œlegend in his own mindâ€ that eventually consumed Richard Holbrooke.

There is abundant evidence that McGurk lacks the maturity necessary to represent the United States in any capacity whatsoever, much less as an ambassador in a key country.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

No, you heard him right. At a press conference this morning, the President of the United States actually said, â€œThe private sector is doing fine.â€

Mr. President, are you paying attention? Take off the rose-colored glasses. (Although, thanks to your fashion industry fundraising friends, Iâ€™m sure theyâ€™re very stylish rose-colored glasses.)

The private sector is small businesses. Itâ€™s middle class families that run them. Itâ€™s entrepreneurs and start ups and job creators. And itâ€™s not â€œdoing fine.â€ Incomes are dropping, prices are rising, and the future is becoming more uncertain.

Twenty-three million Americans are struggling to find work. Forty-six million are living in poverty. Families can barely figure out how to make ends meet. The unemployment rate has been above 8 percent for 40 monthsâ€”the longest period of such chronically high unemployment since World War II.

We knew President Obama was hostile to the private sector. We knew he did not understand free enterprise. We just did not realize he was this astoundingly out of touch.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

President Obama is trying to fight back against the hue and cry raised over his saying the private sector is doing fine.

Saying the private sector is doing fine may have been a blunder, but it wasnâ€™t a gaffe. It may have been a revelation to some, to others it was a confirmation.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

I had heard that Darcy Burner â€“ best known for being a Democrat who couldnâ€™t beat a Republican in Washington state during the two worst election cycles for Republicans in living memory â€“ spoke yesterday at Netroots Nation in Providence, RI (I happen to be in town myself for the much cooler Breitbart Awards conference that the Franklin Center/the Heritage Foundation is putting on). Feeling all very nostalgic about Ms. Burner and everything, I decided to see if she had been up to anything. Turns out? Yup! Darcyâ€™s doing what she does best: making life easier for Republicans.

Please click here for the rest of the post.