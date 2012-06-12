RedState Morning Briefing

June 12, 2012

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Brett McGurk is another example of just what an amateur Barack Obama is. Today comes news that the Commerce Secretary committed two hit and run crashes after suffering â€œseizures.â€ There is no word on what caused the seizures and Johnny Walker was unavailable for comment.

Now, there is Brett McGurk.

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While most of us have been caught up in the sensation of electoral politics and the death of the union machine in Wisconsin, liberal activists have been working indefatigably to pack the courts â€“ the unelected branch of government â€“ with radicals who disrespect the Constitution. We might have turned over a number of congressional seats and state houses in 2010, but Obama has successfully turned over many conservative seats in our federal court system. Since taking office, Obama has appointed 150 people to federal judgeships, including 29 to appellate courts, and 2 to the Supreme Court. He has had an indelible effect on the orientation of the 4th Circuit in particular.

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Pretty much everyone expect the most hard charging partisans have finally conceded that, despite the United States Supreme Courtâ€™s involvement in Bush v. Gore, George Bush did win Florida by just over 500 votes in 2000. In fact, in a nonpartisan media backed recount effort, George Bush would have won by every standard demanded, including Al Goreâ€™s standard, except ironically George Bushâ€™s preferred standard.

While everyone largely now excepts that George Bush won Florida, Democrats still hold hard hearts toward the supposed partisan hacks on the United States Supreme Court. They choose to ignore the even more clearly partisan Justices of the Florida Supreme Court who became, during their hearings in the recount matter, national embarrassments.

Three of the Justices, Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis, and Peggy Quince are back in the news for, yet again, being an embarrassment. Their high handedness from the 2000 election seems to have continued.

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Did you know that House Republicans are still defeating amendment after amendment to cut spending â€” even relatively small amounts?

You probably didnâ€™t realize this because, for some reason, no one is reporting it. So here are just a few of the amendments the House defeated last week. If youâ€™re not happy with this record House Republicans are compiling this election year, let them know now!

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As most of you know, my family was swatted on May 27, 2012.

The police, at the time, told me they were responding to a 911 call about an accidental shooting.

I now have the 911 call. It turns out that the call was not about an accidental shooting. The caller said I had shot my wife, she was dead on the floor in front of me, and I was going off to shoot someone else.

. . . .

Last week, Senator Saxby Chambliss (R-GA) asked the Attorney General to get the FBI to look into the matter. Itâ€™s clear the incident happened across state lines and also that only the FBI has the technical resources to be able to trace the call.

Today, more than 80 members of the United States House of Representatives are also sending a letter to Attorney General Holder asking for an investigation.

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