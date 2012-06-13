RedState Morning Briefing

June 13, 2012

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Not a day goes by these days that I donâ€™t hear more about Senator Marco Rubioâ€™s immigration plan and get asked my thoughts on it. The plan is just that â€” a plan. To my knowledge there is no legislative language yet. But from what I have heard I like the plan with some reservations.

I am to the left of many of RedStateâ€™s readers when it comes to immigration. While I oppose the DREAM Act and amnesty, I have a moral problem with telling a child brought into the country by his or her parents and who has subsequently been raised here that the child, because of the parentsâ€™ actions, must now be sent back from the only country the child has known.

I like most of what Iâ€™ve heard of Senator Rubioâ€™s plan, though I still have some substantive problems, including my foundational belief that we should pursue no plan until we have secured the border.

Nonetheless, I write not to praise or defend Senator Rubioâ€™s plan, but to point out that should the Republicans in Congress actually pursue this plan this year, they will have fully become the stupid party and do more than any Democrat Super PAC to aid in Barack Obamaâ€™s re-election effort.

A party, now united behind Mitt Romney, will suddenly find itself yet again divided through self-inflicted wounds dealt by Senate Republicans who, at the same time, are more and more willing to also consider raising taxes.

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Attorney General Eric Holder appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning to answer questions about several ongoing issues. These include the federal governmentâ€™s lawsuit against Florida to prevent the state from culling its voter rolls of noncitizens and others who legally donâ€™t belong, as well as the ongoing investigation (led in part by a Holder appointee and former Obama donor) into a recent spate of national security â€œleaksâ€ within the administration (Holder noted that he had received â€œa serious interviewâ€ from â€œserious FBI agentsâ€ as a part of the investigation).

Perhaps most importantly, though, Holder was once again questioned about Operation Fast and Furious, a program specifically designed to sell guns to Mexican cartels and allow them to â€œwalkâ€ across Americaâ€™s southern border (without telling the Mexican government, by the way).

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When observing the chaos that big union bosses have interleaved into the labor market, you instinctively think of the above-market wages that are forced upon employers (and taxpayers, in the case of public-sector unions) as a result of the monopolistic collective bargaining contracts. However, what is even more deleterious is the limitation on paying individual workers more than their contract dictates.

Believe it or not, under current labor laws, employers cannot pay individual employees more than their union contracts stipulate. Union contracts tend to reward seniority over merit and performance. This is part of our broader problem with collective bargaining laws. These laws disincentivize good performance on the job and reduce productivity. The egregious labor laws block any merit-pay system â€“ the foundation of our free market system.

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Our sister company within Eagle Publishing, Inc. has published a new book that, even were Regnery not the publisher Iâ€™d be seeking out. Thatâ€™s because itâ€™s author is David Limbaugh, who continues to be one of the most informative and easy to read authors of current events within conservatism.

Davidâ€™s new book is The Great Destroyer and I have been on a mission for two weeks to get from front to back before writing about it.

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