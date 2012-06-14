RedState Morning Briefing

June 14, 2012

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I have repeatedly bemoaned the Republicans (and Democrats) for not doing enough to cut spending. Sixteen trillion dollars in debt and rising. Trillion dollar deficits. Billions of dollars spent every day.

Well, the incredibly resourceful Club for Growth is out with another look at the GOP and Democratsâ€™ commitment to cutting spending this morning, and it isnâ€™t pretty.

The Club has compiled a mini-scorecard of clean spending cut amendments from appropriations bills recently considered in the House. What they have found is, yet again, depressing.

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The National Labor Relations Board under Barack Obama has become a totally politicized entity intent on destroying free enterprise and advancing union interests across the nation. One of the NLRBâ€™s latest schemes is to authorize â€œmicro-unions.â€

Imagine going into a department store. With a micro-union, the shoe department of that department store could unionize. The rest of the store could be union free, except the shoe department. Thatâ€™s a micro-union.

The Workforce Fairness Institute is trying to education people about just how problematic these things can be for both consumers and businesses. They have a new video, which they are debuting here at RedState this morning. Likewise, late yesterday came word that Senator Lindsey Graham intends to introduce legislation to defund the NLRBâ€™s ability to support micro-unions.

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Ed Kleinâ€™s The Amateur is going to be the number one book on the New York Times Best Sellers List for the fourth consecutive week. Like David Limbaughâ€™s The Great Destroyer, Kleinâ€™s book is published by Regnery, our sister company within the Eagle Publishing, Inc. family.

Limbaughâ€™s book, The Great Destroyer, is going to debut on the New York Times Best Sellers List at number two.

You would think that a book on top of the best sellers list for four consecutive weeks would get a lot of media attention.

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I have not had a chance to write about the Jeb Bush remarks on Ronald Reagan, but I figure I ought to.

Full disclosure: I know many of you disagree with me, but I privately and publicly urged Jeb Bush to run for President this year. On most issues, he and I are of like mind and I think he was a tremendously good Governor of Florida. I would have preferred him to his brother from 2001 to 2009. Iâ€™d have preferred him to Mitt Romney. Iâ€™d most assuredly prefer him to Barack Obama. And I think he is right on immigration.

Nonetheless, I have a Reagan Maxim. Anyone who references Ronald Reaganâ€™s 11th Commandment is probably a squishy Republican who cannot win a primary should any conservative dare discuss his record. The 11th Commandment has become a defense for squishes trying to claim some mantle of Reagan when their record is anything but Reagan like.

Now I must add a new maxim.

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It has been said that this nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave. Those brave men and women, our noble veterans, deserve our respect and support on all levels and at all times.

I am the son of two Veterans Administration professionals and grew up on VA Grounds in the states of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. I was deeply impacted when I saw first-hand the wounded and returning veterans. This exposure instilled in me that we must honor them with the respect and the dignity they earned in defense of our freedoms. It is paramount that America keeps its promise to our 22 million veterans, our 2 million service members, and the families of veterans who go through the journey of defending freedom alongside them.

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