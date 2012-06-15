RedState Morning Briefing

June 15, 2012

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1. From Gov. Bobby Jindal: Liberal and Incompetent

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1. From Gov. Bobby Jindal: Liberal and Incompetent

A few weeks back I found myself at the scene of the crimeâ€¦ campaigning in Wisconsin with Governor Walker. One thing was abundantly clear, and if you spent any time helping out Governor Walker in his campaign, you can attest to this â€” The radical left has taken over the Democrat Party.

Last Tuesday in Wisconsin, the silent majority was very loud. Call it the Cheesehead Rebellion. I suppose you could say that the people have spoken, but the truth is they spoke a year and half ago and this entire recall election was nothing more than a case of sour grapes from the radical left that has taken over the once proud Democrat Party. Letâ€™s remember what happened here. The hard left launched this recall because Scott Walker had the audacity to act in the best interests of the people of Wisconsin.

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Sometimes the metaphors create themselves.

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Itâ€™s another day in the Senate, and another radical Obama nominee is confirmed.

Last August, flustered by Jim DeMintâ€™s Senate hold, Obama used a recess appointment to name Maria del Carmen Aponte ambassador to El Salvador. She was originally selected as ambassador to the Domincan Republic during the Clinton administration, but she withdrew her name after refusing to take a polygraph test concerning her relationship with Cuban spy, Roberto Tamayo. Nonetheless, radical rejects of the Clinton administration are the very people whom Obama loves to recycle.

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With the events of Wisconsin still fresh in our minds, and the cost of public sector unions at the center of state budget debates, itâ€™s easy to overlook how devastating big labor can be on the American worker as well as the companies that employ them.

For an example, look no further than American Airlines (AA). AA remained a profitable company in an industry full of bankruptcies for decades, finally succumbing to the increasingly unsustainable union costs and being forced into bankruptcy in 2011. The situation is eerily similar to the auto industry woes as the bill came in on cushy pensions & mandatory wage increases in 2008.

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Hereâ€™s a novel idea: letâ€™s stop subsidizing Big Sugar. Maybe if the government wouldnâ€™t intervene in the agriculture sector, inducing sharp increases in the price of commodities, many of the 46 million people on food stamps would be able to afford food.

Then again, why would liberal politicians abrogate their source of political power? They stand to benefit from subsidizing rich sugar farmers and keeping 15% of the country dependent upon the government for food. The calculus of socialism dictates that a permanent dependency constituency + special interest money = perennial power.

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