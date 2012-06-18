RedState Morning Briefing

June 18, 2012

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Chris Cillizza made me laugh out loud last evening when I read his column, which opens with a question: â€œIs it possible for a president â€” any president â€” to succeed in the modern world of politics?â€

There is nothing new under the sun, including this question.

On January 19, 2010, I wrote about the ungovernability of the American Republic. At that time, Barack Obama lamented the filibuster was making the nation ungovernable. Liberal commentators were up in arms over how ungovernable the nation was.

Liberal blogger Andrew Sullivan noted at the time, â€œ[I]f America cannot grapple with its deep and real problems after electing a new president with two majorities, then Americaâ€™s problems are too great for Americans to tackle.â€

The fact of the matter is, the last time liberals and traditional media sources were asking the question, they were asking it while Jimmy Carter was President. It was the penultimate moment of the Carter Presidency when, breaking out of the echo chamber, liberals in the media began to openly ponder the ungovernability of the American Republic and whether the Presidency was too big for one man.

Turns out the Republic was just fine. It wasnâ€™t that the Presidency was too big for one man. It was that the particular occupant of the office was too small for the job. When Reagan became President, the question was rendered moot.

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Consider this Wall Street Journal editorial your must read of the day. It highlights why adding conservatives to the United States Senate is so important.

This past week, Republican in the Senate, including Mitch McConnellâ€™s leadership picks, sat idly by saying nothing while the Senate Democrats pushed forward the nomination of Andrew Hurwitz, who helped formulate the reasoning behind Roe v. Wade while a law clerk. Hurwitz is quite fond of that bit of his legacy.

Andrew Hurwitzâ€™s nomination could have been blocked from consideration had just one more Republican voted no.

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Yesterday, President Obama completed his 98th (documented) round of golf.

Obama is working hard, at least at playing golf. In less than three-and-a-half years he has played 100 rounds of golf.

Just nine months into the Obama presidency the New York Post reported that Obama surpassed former President George W. Bush on the number of days spent on the golf course when Obama played a round of golf for the 24th time in his presidency â€” a milestone it took Bush almost three years to reach. Bush gave up golf in 2003 saying â€œI think playing golf during a war just sends the wrong signal.â€ Thatâ€™s a position Obama obviously rejects.

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King Barack Hussein Kardashian Obama thinks that he gets to invent laws where they donâ€™t exists and disregard the ones that are already on the books.

In yet another demonstration of contempt for the rule of law and the separation of powers, the Obama administration has announced that it will no longer enforce our immigration laws (not that heâ€™s been enforcing them until now). The Washington Times broke the story this morning about a secret memo from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that establishes new policies advising agents to release some illegals caught crossing the border. The new policy will encourage agents to suspend deportation proceedings and grant amnesty to those who ostensibly fit the criteria of the Dream Act â€“ a bill that was defeated with overwhelming bipartisan support of Congress. Hence, the administration is publicly declaring that federal agents will ensure our laws are not executed faithfully.

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James Lovelock, now 92 years of age, is the father of Gaia theory, the idea that Mother Earth is a sort of sentient, self-regulating organism. So it was noteworthy a few weeks back when he walked back some of his predictions of our planetâ€™s impending doom from Global Warming.

In an interview with the Guardian, Lovelock embraces fracking for natural gas, scorns renewables and castigates the Germans for shutting down their nukes in favor of lignite, a low-grade coal, for electricity generation.

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