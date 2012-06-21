RedState Morning Briefing

June 21, 2012

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In order to become President, Barack Obama had to swear to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. But three years later, I am disgusted with the disregard that the President continues to show to our Constitution. Has he forgotten about the separation of executive, judicial and legislative branches found in our founding document? Our founders gave us a system of checks and balances so that one person could never seize more power than was provided in the Constitution.

President Obamaâ€™s actions demonstrate that he thinks heâ€™s above the law. When he doesnâ€™t get his way, he creates new policies to his liking.

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Why do so many Republicans vote like squishes, often siding with Democrats on issues â€” or at least not voting with conservatives in the House?

The most common theory is that these Republicans are in tight races in swing districts. They have to sometimes cross the aisle. They have to sometimes vote like squishes just to stay elected.

The Madison Project this morning is completely blowing up that common and oft repeated theory.

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In a stunning move, Eric Holderâ€™s request for President Obama to assert executive privilege over documents related the Fast & Furious scandal has been granted.

Darrell Issa’s committee went ahead, nonetheless, and voted to hold Eric Holder in contempt of Congress.

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Barack Obama and the Democrats have promised to make this election a turning point in the fight to make the rich â€œpay their fair shareâ€ of taxes. They are using biblical innuendo to suggest that it is immoral for the top 1% of earners (who happen to make 17% of nation AGI) to only pay 36.7% of the federal income taxes. This is their hill to die on.

Accordingly, one would expect Democrats to be the first ones to issue garrulous protestations against farm handouts for the rich. At present, more than 3/4 of farmers who earn upwards of $250,000 a year receive subsidies from at least one farm program. Farm subsidies and crop insurance programs help promote income inequality in farming by offering larger subsidies to those who already have larger farms. These farmers can enjoy multimillion dollar insurance policies that are subsidized in order to guarantee their multimillion dollar investments that would otherwise not be supported by the free market. Also, federal guarantees of bankersâ€™ loans to rich farmers have further increased their borrowing capacity, thereby driving up the cost of land acquisition. This, in turn, has shut out small farmers from the business, making it nearly impossible for them to compete.

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