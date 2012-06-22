RedState Morning Briefing

June 22, 2012

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Just a quick note,

I’ll be filling in for Neal Boortz today and at 10:00 a.m. ET I will break a news story about Eric Holder and the Justice Department. The Talkmaster’s show runs live from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can listen to it live by going right here. Additionally, the call in number is 1-877-310-2100.

Tune in by 10:00 a.m. ET to hear a new Eric Holder travesty that has not yet been reported.

Thanks,

Erick

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We can now share that RNC Chairman Reince Priebus will be joining us at the Fourth Annual RedState Gathering this August. Chairman Priebus has presided over a major turnaround at the RNC. He has dramatically reduced the partyâ€™s debt, made the RNC fully functional and operational, and worked with conservatives to build a grassroots operation to defeat Barack Obama. We at RedState support all that he has done and are privileged to have him speak at the Gathering.

And Reince Priebus is not the only conservative star youâ€™ll get to hear (and possibly chat with). I can now share that Joe the Plumber and former Texas Solicitor General Ted Cruz will be speaking at the Gathering. They join the likes of Bobby Jindal, Florida Governor Rick Scott, and Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

As you know, Joe â€œthe Plumberâ€ Wurzelbacher gained national attention in 2008 when he questioned Obama on his redestributive tax policy. He is now running for Congress in Ohioâ€™s 9th district.

Weâ€™re also delighted to have former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel joining us. Karen was recently in the news as the person at the Komen Foundation who spearheaded the effort to have the group cut funding to Planned Parenthood. She left Komen when it reversed that decision.

Former Solicitor General Ted Cruz is a true champion for Constitutional Conservatism. His battle against the establishmentâ€™s David Dewhurst for a US Senate seat is one of the most highly-watched battles in this primary season. Regardless of the outcome of his July 31st run-off, Ted Cruz has emerged as a true player in conservative politics.

Iâ€™ll of course be there as well, visiting with attendees, and youâ€™ll also have the chance to chat with your favorite RedState.com contributors and diarists. As an attendee, youâ€™ll not only be able to catch all the excitement up close, but also have the opportunity to meet our speakers and ask them questions.

If thereâ€™s one event you will want to attend this year, itâ€™s the RedState Gathering.

2012 RedState Gathering

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

When: Thursday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 5th

Click here to learn more and register now

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This is going to be a very visual post, and, as usual, White House Press Secretary Jay Carney provides little if any actual semantic content, so I will simply summarize each video. First off, we have the standard obfuscation.

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Yesterday, Erick mentioned a revolutionary one-stop website designed to hold Republican House members accountable for their voting records. The Madison Project unveiled ConservativeVotingRecords. Com, which houses a simple yet novel index that compares the voting records to the ideological bent of the memberâ€™s district. The results are not pretty. 52 members who hail from solid Republican districts scored 20 points below where they should be given the ideological makeup of their district. They are displayed prominently in the Hall of Shame.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

In the seedy world of the Chicago unions and the political pawns they control, there is a family dynasty whose name is at the top of heap in terms of power and political muscle. That is the Coli family. Without the blessings of the Coli family and the union they control, Teamsters Local 727 and Joint Council 25 (the governing body of 20 Teamster locals in Illinois and Indiana), Chicago might not have Rahm Emanuel as its mayor and America might not have Barack Obama as its president. Now, however, the Coli union dynasty may be in jeopardy due to a RICO suit filed against several members of the Coli family, including John Coli, Sr., and Teamsters Local 727.

Please click here for the rest of the post.