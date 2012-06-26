RedState Morning Briefing

June 26, 2012

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Today, the United States Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision (with Justice Kagan recusing herself), mainly gutted Arizonaâ€™s SB 1070, the stateâ€™s immigration law. Make no mistake, although prevailing on the most publicized aspect of the case, Arizona lost. What is somewhat surprising is the legal rationale used and if you are a conservative proponent of state laws that address the problem of illegal aliens within their borders, this has to be disheartening news.

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Last week I released a video on the 2nd Amendment stating well-documented, historical facts about totalitarian leaders and their implementation of gun control laws prior to exterminating millions of their own citizens in 1911 Turkey and 1939 Nazi Germany.

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For those of you who donâ€™t know, Iâ€™m a history major currently working toward his Masterâ€™s Degree in the same. My particular focus is American Indian history, so I think it should come as little surprise that Iâ€™ve been watching the Massachusetts Senate race for more reasons than wanting Scott Brown to win. The moment Elizabeth Warrenâ€™s claims of Native ancestry surfaced, a little something went off in my head telling me I had to follow this. I canâ€™t say I was surprised when I learned that these claims are, by everything we know, spurious. Neither can I say I was surprised when I learned she has shown little to no interest in meeting with a group of Cherokees outraged over her apparently fabricated claims.

I canâ€™t profess to be an â€œexpertâ€ on American Indian issuesâ€“there are so many tribes and cultures, there are so many differing opinions, and there is much I still have to learnâ€“and I canâ€™t claim to speak for American Indians, whether all or in part. Nevertheless, that doesnâ€™t stop me from being outraged over what Elizabeth Warren has done.

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